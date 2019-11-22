Flipp Dinero Shares New 'Love For Guala' Project

Brooklyn phenomenon Flipp Dinero has shared his new project 'Love For Guala' in full.

The 13 track project has been teased on socials for weeks, with Flipp carefully building anticipation.

Out now, 'Love For Guala' - Guala stands for God’s Unique Accolade Life Acquired - demonstrates his versatility, and also his hard-hitting prowess.

Guests include Jay Critch on 'Fritolays', while 'Looking At Me' unites Flipp Dinero with Rich The Kid.

It's a high-octane affair, running the gauntlet until Kodak Black appears on closer 'Till im Gone'.

Tune in now.

