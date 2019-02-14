Flight Of The Conchords Share Live Version Of 'Carol Brown'

New Zealand's fourth most popular comedy folk duo Flight Of The Conchords have shared a Valentine's gift with fans.

The pair are set to release their new in-concert album 'Live In London' on March 8th, recorded at the London show on their Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour.

'Carol Brown' is a real fan favourite, first appearing on the Unnatural Love episode of their HBO series and released on the pair's second LP 'I Told You I Was Freaky'.

Given the live treatment, this performance contains some hilarious ad libs, evidence of the close chemistry between Jemaine and Bret.

Tune in now.

'Live In London' will be released on March 8th.

Photo Credit: Colin Hutton

