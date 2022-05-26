Fleur Rouge Shares Pop Burner 'Cold Feet'

Fleur Rouge returns with brand new single 'Cold Feet'.

The French born artist now calls London home, drawn to the city's diverse creative communities, and the feeling of inherent freedom.

Drawing on this, her music contains a pan-genre approach, with Fleur Rouge transforming adventurous sonics into something immediate.

Debut EP 'What Makes You Think I Care?' is incoming, matching the astute songwriting of BANKS, say, to her natural over-sharing lyricism.

Taken from the EP, new single 'Cold Feet' finds Fleur Rouge speaking her full truth, the neon-tinted production platforming her biting vocal.

Fleur Rouge comments...

'Cold Feet' is a song about the unapologetic, emotional unavailability that comes from an age where everyone craves validation from vapid likes and empty love.

Tune in now.