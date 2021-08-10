FLETCHER Shares Queen Anthem 'Girls Girls Girls'

FLETCHER has dropped her new alt-pop sizzler 'Girls Girls Girls'.

The title echoes Motley Crue's sleaze-rock extravaganza, but this is actually a subversive exploration of queer identity.

The crisp arrangement pushes those digi-pop vibes, while FLETCHER also includes a neat interpolation of Katy Perry's groundbreaking 'I Kissed A Girl'.

Produced with Kito, it finds FLETCHER embracing her true self, admonishing those around her with the crisp statement: “it’s not a phase...”

She recalls: “I remember my mom was dropping me off at school one day in 2008 and ‘I Kissed a Girl’ came on the radio, and my mom kind of gasped at the lyrics...”

“I had this moment in my head where I was like, ‘Fuck, I think I might like girls.’ In a lot of ways that song really marked the beginning of a lifelong journey of self-exploration and coming into my queerness and learning how to express my truth in a bold and unapologetic way. ‘girls girls girls’ is the freedom and the celebration I’ve been craving my whole life, and a way for me to share my own perspective and journey while honoring a song that empowered me to embark on it in the first place."

Set to tour next May, FLETCHER is building her own world - check out 'Girls Girls Girls' below.

