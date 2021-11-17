FLETCHER Links With Hayley Kiyoko On Playfully Seductive Single 'Cherry'

FLETCHER links with Hayley Kiyoko on new single 'Cherry'.

The playfully seductive burner is out now, and it matches FLETCHER against another alt-pop voice.

Hayley Kiyoko is on hand to push 'Cherry' in another direction, and their creative friction comes close to igniting.

Jonah Shy is on production, with FLETCHER crooning: “Hello nice to meet ya, my name’s Cari / We should rendezvous sometime, mon cherie / I want you on top of me like cherry...”

Neatly following on from 'girls girls girls' it's another blast of alt-pop that plays around with heteronormative rules.

FLETCHER comments...

'Cherry' is the prequel to my most recent single 'girls girls girls'. It’s the curiosity you have about someone before you’re intimate with them and kind of wondering what it would be like. When I was creating it I couldn’t get the idea out of my head of having Hayley Kiyoko on it. We then went into the studio together and made it a million times better. It’s a moment for the girls gays and theys.

For her part, Hayley adds: “I had such a blast working on Cherry with FLETCHER. We’ve been trying to collaborate for years and this song couldn’t be more perfect for us! I hope the fans love it and can blast it while feeling flirty, playful and free.”

Tune in now.

- - -