FLETCHER Launches Debut Album 'Girl Of My Dreams'

FLETCHER will release her debut album 'Girl Of My Dreams' on September 16th.

The incoming album is executive produced by Malay, a long-time collaborator who also helmed FLETCHER's stunning EPs, 'you ruined new york city for me' and 'THE S(EX) TAPES'.

Out on September 16th, FLETCHER will tour across North America alongside the release, with the album aiming to channel her full, unfiltered truth.

As she puts it: “So much of my past work has been focused on other people and on my relationships: all the people who have broken my heart, all the hearts that I’ve broken.”

“For my debut album it felt right to do a deeper dive into self-exploration, and all the different facets that make up who I am. I wanted it to be the most honest, raw, and complete representation of the complex and sensitive-ass Pisces that I’ve always been. It took a long time and a lot of reflection to create a body of work like that, but it’s important to me that my music comes directly from lived experience.”

Taken from the album, new single 'Her Body Is Bible' is online now - a sizzling pop scorcher, it finds FLETCHER wrestling with passion.

