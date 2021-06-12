Fleet Foxes To Release Live Album 'A Very Lonely Solstice'

Fleet Foxes will release career-spanning live document 'A Very Lonely Solstice' on December 10th.

The project returned with a beautiful new album in 2020, followed by a neat - and timely - solo turn from Robin Pecknold in a live-stream.

The show took place at Brooklyn, NY’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, just as lockdown restrictions began coming into force across the city.

A beautiful one-off set, the performance is now captured on this incoming live album.

As Robin Pecknold puts it: “me by myself on the longest night of the year… honouring the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old.”

Out digitally on December 10th, vinyl and CD editions will ship in Spring 2022. In addition to this, a filmed recording hits YouTube on December 10th, following by a Q&A with Robin Pecknold.

Tracklisting:

1. Wading In Waist-High Water

2. Sunblind

3. In The Morning

4. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song

5. Maestranza

6. Helplessness Blues

7. Silver Dagger

8. Featherweight

9. A Long Way Past The Past

10. Blue Spotted Tail

11. If You Need To, Keep Time on Me

12. I'm Not My Season

13. Can I Believe You

- - -