Fleet Foxes To Release Live Album 'A Very Lonely Solstice'

Fleet Foxes will release career-spanning live document 'A Very Lonely Solstice' on December 10th.
The project returned with a beautiful new album in 2020, followed by a neat - and timely - solo turn from Robin Pecknold in a live-stream.
The show took place at Brooklyn, NY’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, just as lockdown restrictions began coming into force across the city.
A beautiful one-off set, the performance is now captured on this incoming live album.
As Robin Pecknold puts it: “me by myself on the longest night of the year… honouring the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old.”
Out digitally on December 10th, vinyl and CD editions will ship in Spring 2022. In addition to this, a filmed recording hits YouTube on December 10th, following by a Q&A with Robin Pecknold.
Tracklisting:
1. Wading In Waist-High Water
2. Sunblind
3. In The Morning
4. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
5. Maestranza
6. Helplessness Blues
7. Silver Dagger
8. Featherweight
9. A Long Way Past The Past
10. Blue Spotted Tail
11. If You Need To, Keep Time on Me
12. I'm Not My Season
13. Can I Believe You
