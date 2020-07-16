Fleet Foxes Confirm One Off Live Stream

Fleet Foxes will play a one off live stream later this month.

The project's new album 'Shore' is out now, a surprise release that came on the Autumnal Equinox.

In keeping with that theme, Fleet Foxes will play a special event on December 21st, the Winter Solstice.

The set will be broadcast at 2am UK time, and features Robin Pecknold performing solo acoustic from St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn.

Joining him will be a guest appearance from the Resistance Revival Chorus (RRC), a collective of more than 60 women, and non-binary singers.

Alongside this, Fleet Foxes will share the stems for 'Shore' on Bandcamp this Friday (December 4th).

In a statement, Robin Pecknold said...

“VERY excited to release all of the stems for Shore this Friday on Bandcamp. This is eleven hours of all of the album’s isolated tracks, solo’d drums, vocals, horns, bass, guitars - every individual piece of every song untangled and laid bare. These aren’t royalty free, but any and all remixing / sampling / twisting / creative reuse and reimagining for your personal, non-commercial use is highly encouraged. And if you want to sample for commercial release, just get in touch.”

