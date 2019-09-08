Flatbush Zombies Tap Up James Blake For 'Afterlife'

Flatbush Zombies have shared their new James Blake produced single 'Afterlife'.

The team up owes a debt to Twitter, with Erick The Architect sliding into the producer's DMs after hearing he was a fan.

Ad hoc sessions kicked off shortly afterwards, with 'Afterlife' becoming the first track to see the light of day.

Out now, there's a sculpted touch to the production, one that contrasts with Flatbush Zombies approach to the mic.

The clip for 'Afterlife' was shot in Paris before the pandemic, with Arnaud Bresson in charge of the shoot.

He comments...

“Today, there is no technology that x-ray films a living being without endangering it, so we worked hand in hand with a post-production company to develop a technical device that would allow us to achieve a similar effect. We used multi-camera tracking, recorded the positions and movements of our characters to extract and apply to our 3D compositions. It took four months of work to find the perfect style.”

Tune in now.

