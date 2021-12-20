Flatbush Zombies Sample Adele On New RZA Collaboration 'Quentin Tarantino'

Flatbush Zombies and RZA combine on new single 'Quentin Tarantino'.

The two parties first linked in 2012, but seem to have been busy in the studio of late working on something fresh.

Recent single 'Plug Addicts' was a fiery combination, with Flatbush Zombies and RZA linking once more on this new single.

Out now, 'Quentin Taratino' is a rugged rap workout, finely toned and carefully finessed before erupting into that chorus hook.

Produced by RZA himself alongside Prince Paul and Flatbush Zombies' Erick The Architect, it includes a neat sample of Adele's Bond theme 'Skyfall'.

Tune in now.

