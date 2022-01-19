Flamango Bay Launch New EP 'The Fool'

Flamango Bay have laid out plans for new EP 'The Fool'.

The band were birthed in San Francisco, an area that seems to have a golden crop of jangle pop outfits right now.

Drawn to the bright lights of Los Angeles, this transition fuels their incoming EP.

Out on May 13th via 0800-MOSHI-MOSHI, the release is led by glorious new single 'LA'.

All gilded guitar lines and that punchy, melodic vocal, 'LA' resonates with the line: "It never rains in California..."

Flamango Bay comment: "Because of life circumstances and the pandemic, we really romanticised moving to LA. We put a lot of expectations on the city to fix our internal problems. However, when we actually moved there, we were still the same people with the same problems."

They continue: "Musically, the song is inspired by pop artists like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and indie acts like Surf Curse, and probably anything off the Spotify Surf Rock Sunshine playlist."

Desmond O'Shea shot the visuals, which bring 'LA' to life - tune in now.

