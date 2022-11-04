FKJ's 'Greener' Is A Wide-Eyed Santana Team Up

FKJ links with guitar legend Santana on new single 'Greener'.

The multi-talented artist has laid out plans for his second album 'V I N C E N T', which lands this summer.

Spinning the creative dials once more, FKJ - French Kiwi Juice - launches the album with a single featuring a long-time hero.

'Greener' is a latin-tinged scorcher that features the instantly recognisable guitar tones of Carlo Santana.

FKJ grew up huddled beside his parents' Santana records, and this collaboration with a dream come true for the artist.

“I told him I would listen to the radio as a young boy, in the days before Spotify, waiting for his song ‘Smooth’ to come on so I could tape it, and that he plays his instrument like it has its own language and it speaks to me,” he says. “I just didn’t think he’d end up saying he’d be happy to play on my track.”

The song seemingly came together in the space of one night, growing from a jam on his beloved Fender Bass VI.

He comments: "The theme is something I often think about - our tendency to compare our life with others and envy it, even though we have everything we need. Especially with social media making everyone’s life look so perfect."

Blessed with those jazz inflections, 'Greener' is a nimble piece of timeless neo-soul. Santana comments:

“It is a joy to collaborate and share music with my brother Vincent (FKJ) on ‘Greener.’ Together we have painted a canvas of color, texture and musicality that we know will bring you courage and a deep awareness of your own light and life. Once that happens, there’s no division, separation, or fear. It’s just joy.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jack McKain

