FKJ Shares Carefree Breezer 'Is Magic Gone'

French artist FKJ has shared his breezy new carefree single 'Is Magic Gone'.

The songwriter reached prominence after his improvisatory session with Masego went viral, with the single release of 'Tadow' racking up almost 80 million streams.

New single 'Is Magic Gone' finds FKJ returning to solo duties, but the song itself owes a debt to his travels across the United States.

"This one was written on the bus while touring the US. It was during winter 2017 on the east coast," states FKJ. "We were driving by night and everyone was sleeping. It was a strong emotional time for me... I was going through some stuff. I had my instruments set up at the back of the bus and made this song that night. It was like a therapy and it really instantly healed me.”

It nails that jazz-leaning vibe he so excels at, while filtering through hip-hop elements amid fractal electronics.

A real beaut, 'Is Magic Gone' has a carefree feel that ripples through our sleepy Monday office.

Tune in now.

