FKJ Drops New EP 'Ylang Ylang'

French auteur FKJ has shared his new EP 'Ylang Ylang' in full.

The multi-instrumentalist - real name Vincent Fenton - recently packed out London's Brixton Academy, a spectacularly show that underlined his creative vitality.

Largely solo, the set hinted at more to come, with FKJ quickly releasing his single 'Risk'.

The track features Dreamville signed rapper Bas, it served as the opening blast from his latest EP.

Out now, 'Ylang Ylang' takes those sunset atmospherics and further delves into his influences, absorbing elements of hip-hop and jazz into his palette.

A deft six track fusion, you can listen to the EP in full below.

