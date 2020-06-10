FKA twigs Wrote A Brand New Album During Lockdown

FKA twigs says she wrote an entirely new album during lockdown.

The London artist refused to be hemmed in by quarantine, and used the time to embark on a fresh creative project.

Virtually completing her new album, the record features production from El Guincho and a number of FaceTime collaborations.

Speaking as part of the GRAMMY Museum’s new series Programs at Home, the Mercury nominee said lockdown had been a productive time for her.

Sitting down to work on fresh material, she “ended up making a whole album”.

twigs commented: “I just decided one day. It was 1/3 of the way through and I just went and did it. It was really amazing because I worked predominantly with an amazing artist and producer called El Guincho, and I did the whole thing with pretty much all of the collaborators over FaceTime.”

She added: “I was working with people I’d never met and we did the whole thing over FaceTime and it was great because I couldn’t go in the studio at the beginning so I was getting beats and writing melodies in the day with El Guincho and then in the night I would call some of my friends in America who made music and I would have a glass of wine and chill and write lyrics and talk about what the songs mean.”

“So I was able to do everything from my phone and I had a really brilliant time. I think in some ways my physicality suffered a bit as I wasn’t able to train as much as I usually do. But I started learning the piano and I can read music now, which is good.”

No word on a release date as yet. Re-visit our FKA twigs cover feature HERE.

Photo Credit: Matthew Stone

