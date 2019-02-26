FKA twigs To Join Prince Tribute At Grammy Awards 2020

FKA twigs will join a special tribute to Prince at the Grammy awards this weekend.

The tribute has been arranged to salute the life and work of Prince, who sadly passed away in 2016.

The Grammy Awards will platform his work, with R&B king Usher and Prince protegee Sheila E. already confirming their involvement.

Now FKA twigs - who is nominated for Best Music Video - will also join the tribute.

She confirmed the news on Twitter:

The Grammy Awards 2020 take place on January 26th.

