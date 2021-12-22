FKA Twigs Teases New Song

FKA twigs has teased a snippet of a new song to kick off Capricorn season.

The London artist has been teasing a "Capri season take over", using her Discord channel to preview a "really deep, emotional and honest" mixtape.

The new project would follow her acclaimed 2019 album 'MAGDALENE', and she's used a TikTok video to add another layer to her plans.

The clip shows FKA twigs working out in a vogue training session, and it's soundtracked by a blast of brand new material.

FKA twigs writes: "imagine if i made a song and posted a snippet of maji claire and i having a cute vogue training session 2 the track cause its the first day of capri sun szn omgosh dat would b cray."

So, could the "capri sun" takeover come to fruition? Capricorn season is already under way...

Photo Credit: Matthew Stone