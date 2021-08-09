FKA twigs Teases "Deep, Emotional And Honest" Mixtape

FKA twigs has teased fans with plans for a "deep, emotional and honest" mixtape.

The new mixtape would follow her excellent 2019 album 'Magdalene', and has seemingly been in the works for some time.

Chatting to fans on Discord earlier this week, FKA twigs dropped a number of clues, confirming that her “next project is a mixtape”.

As for a potential release date, twigs said she is “thinking about a Capri season takeover” - so it could align with New Year, or her birthday on January 17th.

She said: “I’m still here just in the studio today gonna do some tidying up on here in the next week hehe... So happy we are all here together so fun tell ur friends gonna be telling u secrets soon.”

Discussing the content of her songs, FKA Twigs added: “It’s really deep, emotional and honest, but hopefully more golden tears than blue. I channelled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing. I made my next project thinking about all of u and my friends. It’s for getting ready and going out to and being with people who make u feel good, turnt litty bronzer in the sink shimmer on the bathroom floor.”

Potential collaborators include Koreless - who Clash spoke to recently - El Guincho, Cirkut, Mike Dean, Arca and “lots [of] beautiful others to be revealed soon, and some stun and special collabs”.

Photo Credit: Matthew Stone

- - -