FKA twigs Shares 'Killer' In Full

FKA twigs has shared her new single 'Killer' in full.

The song appeared in her recent - stunning - Tiny Desk (Home) Session, recorded in a beautiful church with sparse accompaniment.

Now available online in full, the lyrics reference the darker aspect of a love affair.

Written alongside Jimmy Napes, Amanda Ghost and Jonny Coffer, FKA twigs handles production, alongside Jonny Coffer.

Trailed with the words "it's dangerous to be a woman in love", twigs then comments:

When at its worst the effects of heart break can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song ‘Killer’ I explore this concept.

The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.

Tune in now.

- - -