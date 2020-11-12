FKA twigs Makes Physical, Emotional Abuse Allegations Against Shia LaBeouf

FKA twigs has made allegations of physical and emotional abuse against Shia LaBeouf.

The claims are part of a new law suit raised against the Hollywood icon, one that includes the testimony of several different women.

The news was broken by the New York Times , which has seen the law suit, filed at Los Angeles Superior Court.

In it, FKA twigs accuses him of "relentless abuse" during their time together, including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

The Mercury nominated British artist claims that Shia LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease; stylist Karolyn Pho, another former girlfriend of Mr LaBeouf, also describes similarly traumatic and abusive experiences in the law suit.

The New York Times has contacted the actor by email, and he states that while “many of these allegations are not true” he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he said. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

The actor said he was “a sober member of a 12-step program”, and was dealing with several issues in therapy. He told the broadsheet:

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

The full New York Times report can be found HERE.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this story please contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

