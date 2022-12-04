FKA twigs Directs New Short Film Playscape

FKA twigs has shared new short film Playscape.

The film was crafted in celebration of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize, which awards achievement in fashion, and reflects her interests in visual arts.

FKA twigs is very much a presence throughout, while the film itself unfolds amongst the works of sculptor Isamu Noguchi at the Noguchi Foundation Museum.

The London based artist stars alongside a troupe of dancers, soundtracked by X-Ray Spex all-out punk classic 'Identity'.

Indeed, FKA twigs is a long-time fan of the group, previously citing singer Poly Styrene as an inspiration.

“It is an honour to be chosen by the Woolmark Prize to work with such talented designers and to create my first piece of work with Juliano Nunes, innovator of dance for the Avant Garden collective,” twigs comments.

Watch Playscape below.

