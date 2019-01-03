FKA twigs Details New Album 'MAGDALENE'

FKA twigs has detailed her second album 'MAGDALENE'.

The UK performer made her live return earlier this year, sharing an incredibly creative new video in the process.

New album 'MAGDALENE' lands on October 25th through Young Yurks, and it was produced by twigs herself.

Sharing the full artwork online, FKA twigs has also offered fans a frank statement about the record.

“I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace.”

“I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down. But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene’. To her I am forever grateful.”

Check out the artwork for 'MAGDALENE' below.

FKA twigs will share her new single 'holy terrain' - featuring Future, no less - tonight (September 9th) at 7.30pm.

Here's a snippet...

'MAGDALENE' tracklisting:

1 thousand eyes

2 home with you

3 sad day

4 holy terrain ft. Future

5 mary magdalene

6 fallen alien

7 mirrored heart

8 daybed

9 cellophane

