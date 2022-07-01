FKA twigs Announces 'Caprisongs' Mixtape

FKA twigs will release her new mixtape 'Caprisongs' on January 14th.

The new project follows her 2019 album 'Magdalene', and was teased on socials during the end of last year.

Part of a Capricorn season takeover, 'Caprisongs' was trailed by her epic Weeknd team up 'Tears In The Club'.

The full mixtape follows on January 14th, and was executive produced by twigs alongside El Guincho.

The tape boasts production from Koreless, P2J, Mike Dean, Arca, Psymun, Warren Ellis, Sega Bodega, and more, while guests include Jorja Smith, Shygirl, Pa Salieu, and more.

hey i made you a mixtape, because when i feel you, i feel me and when i feel me, it feels good…



CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends. pic.twitter.com/WCaFrNs1ZH — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) January 6, 2022

Tracklisting:

1 Ride the Dragon

2 Honda [ft. Pa Salieu]

3 Meta Angel

4 Tears in the Club [ft. The Weeknd]

5 Oh My Love

6 Pamplemousse

7 Caprisongs Interlude

8 Lightbeamers

9 Papi Bones [ft. Shygirl]

10 Which Way [ft. Dystopia]

11 Jealousy [ft. Rema]

12 Careless [ft. Daniel Caesar]

13 Minds of Men

14 Minds of Men (Outro)

15 Darjeeling [ft. Jorja Smith and Unknown T]

16 Christie Interlude

17 Thank You Song

- - -