First Aid Kit Share Gorgeous 'Come Give Me Love' Cover

Swedish group First Aid Kit have shared a cover of 'Come Give Me Love'.

The original is a classic of Scandinavian pop, sculpted by Ted Gärdestad and produced by ABBA's very own Björn and Benny.

Re-working the track for both Swedish and English language versions, First Aid Kit have added some of their pastoral, indie-folk charm.

The single is part of The Swedish Cancer Society’s launch of their annual pink ribbon, which Klara and Johanna designed this year.

First Aid Kit comment...

”Ted Gärdestad is a Swedish national treasure. Just like us he started his music career when he was only a teenager and wrote songs with his older brother Kenneth. Ted did most of the melodies and Kenneth the lyrics. ‘Come Give Me Love’ is a classic song about a relationship coming to an end. To us, it is the epitome of Swedish summer, holding both hope, longing, and a twinge of sadness.”

“The original track was produced by none other than Björn and Benny from ABBA, with ABBA on backing vocals. We are huge fans of the original production and wanted to stay close to that 70s folky sound. This is an homage to that time period and recording style. We recorded this with producer Daniel Bengtson at Studio Rymden in Stockholm earlier this spring. We think the added vocal harmonies brings that unique First Aid Kit touch to the song. We hope more people will discover this gem through our translated version and that it brings some feeling of hope to what has been a very dark year.”

