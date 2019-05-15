First Aid Kit Share Beautiful Tribute To David Berman

First Aid Kit have shared a beautiful new tribute to David Berman.

The American artist died earlier this month, leaving behind an incomparable legacy of divine songwriting, intricate lyrical word play, and exceptional poetry.

First Aid Kit have long been fans, and they decided to channel their sense of grief and loss into something positive.

A new bundle acts as a tribute to David Berman, featuring original song 'Strange Beauty' and their rendition of Silver Jews' 'Random Rules'.

Klara says: "I think a lot of people were as shocked as I was upon hearing the news of David Berman’s passing. It didn’t seem real. It left me completely devastated. So I wrote the song ‘Strange Beauty’ to try to make sense of my feelings.”

She continues: “‘Random Rules’ is a long time Berman favourite of ours and a song we always thought we would record if we ever made a cover album. It holds some of the greatest lyrics ever penned and shows the genius of David Berman. We hope the songs can be some kind of comfort.”

Tune in now.

