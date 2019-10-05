First Aid Kit Cancel All Shows Due To "Unforeseen Medical Circumstances"

First Aid Kit have been forced to cancel all upcoming shows due to "unforeseen medical circumstances".

The Swedish folk-pop duo returned last year, with their honeyed, wonderfully rich album 'Ruins'.

Due to play a flurry of festival dates this summer - including a set at All Points East - the band have been forced off the road.

Posting a full statement to fans, First Aid Kit cited "unforeseen medical circumstances" but explained "all will be okay".

They write: "We’re devastated to have to cancel the planned summer dates this year. We were super excited to play, but because of unforeseen medical circumstances we simply cannot do the shows. All will be okay and we look forward to seeing you soon again."

Check out the note below:

We’re devastated to have to cancel the planned summer dates this year. We were super excited to play, but because of unforeseen medical circumstances we simply cannot do the shows. All will be okay and we look forward to seeing you soon again.



Lots of love and magic,

K & J pic.twitter.com/HUyTb7gZ77 — First Aid Kit (@FirstAidKitBand) May 18, 2019

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.