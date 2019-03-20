Firewoodisland Share New Single 'Storm'

Songwriting duo Firewoodisland have a diverse background.

Stian Vedøy grew up on Karmøy, a remote part of Norway, while compatriot Abi Eleri grew up with her photographer father in the mountains of North Wales.

Together, though, it all somehow makes sense. Formed in Cardiff before relocating to Bristol, their folk-flecked songwriting has a bold sense of narrative at its core.

With a number of UK shows incoming Firewoodisland have shared their new single, with 'Storm' mirroring the chaos of their personal lives.

A swooping, intense experience, it's immaculately pieced together. The duo comment:

“The idea for ‘Storm’ and most of the song shot down like lightning in the autumn of 2018. The weather was behaving really strangely and our neighbourhood ended up being the centre of a storm. This ironically mirrored our personal lives in a stressful and chaotic season. ‘Storm’ is about being able to accept and abide in the turbulent circumstances that you're in, and not to be consumed by them.”

Tune in now.

Catch Firewoodisland at the following shows:

March

26 Cardiff The Big Top

27 Brighton The Brunswick

29 London The Finborough Arms

30 Bristol The Louisiana

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.