Fiona Apple's 'Fetch The Bolt Cutters' Is The Best Album Of Metacritic's Lifetime

Fiona Apple's 'Fetch The Bolt Cutters' has been named the best album of Metacritic's lifetime.

The service was founded in 2002, and aggregates the combined album review scores of different titles across the globe.

Metacritic has revealed the best albums of its lifetime, with Fiona Apple's 2020 opus scorching a path to No. 1.

Scoring a perfect 100, 'Fetch The Bolt Cutters' fought off competition from Brian Wilson's 'Smile', Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly', and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' 2019 album 'Ghosteen'.

