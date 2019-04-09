Fiona Apple Will Give Away TV And Film Royalties To Charity

Fiona Apple will give away TV and film royalties from two of her songs to charity.

The songwriter's album 'Fetch The Bolt Cutters' lit up social media as lockdown took hold, becoming the most favourably reviewed release in the history of Metacritic .

Now Fiona Apple has confirmed she will donate two years of TV and film royalties to charity, picking 'Shameika' and 'Heavy Balloon' as the songs in question.

The royalties from 'Shameika' will be donated to The Harlem Children’s Zone, while monies from 'Heavy Balloon' will reach Seeding Sovereignty, a non-profit organisation which advocates for racial equality in America.

If nobody comes in to request use of the songs, Fiona Apple has ear-marked $50,000 for charity donations.

