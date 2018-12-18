Fiona Apple, King Princess Combine On 'I Know'

Fiona Apple and King Princess combine on a new version of 'I Know'.

The song was initially recorded in 1999, and features on Fiona Apple's full length 'When The Pawn...'

Heading into the studio with the viral alt-pop star, the pair have constructed a brand new version, with a startlingly different arrangement.

It's a neat move, one that matches two very distinct talents, but does so in a completely natural way.

Tune in now.

