Finnegan Tui Shares Moving New Single 'Bones'

Songwriter Finnegan Tui returns with new single 'Bones'.

Out now, it finds the New Zealand maverick linking up with Jasper Trim, a continual source of companionship in his work.

This time round, the relationship is augmented by Robot Koch, a German composer who layers electronics on top of Finnegan's work.

A song that deals with adulthood, responsibility, and leaving innocence behind, 'Bones' is rooted in Finnegan's acoustic guitar work.

The sonorous vocal is placed in a broader sonic context, however, with the spacious arrangement seeming to suggest many more levels to his work.

Finnegan comments: "'Bones' is about the inevitability of growing up. The song yearns for the freedom of youth with the warm guitar strung melody evoking a sense of longing..."

We're able to premiere the cinematic visualiser, which features a dramatic race along the coast before a beatific, open-ended finale.

Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

