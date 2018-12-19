Finn x Skream Go B2B In This New Mix

Finn and Skream go back to back in this sensational new mix.

It's an hour long treat, with the pair seeming to push each other further, bringing out some fresh surprises in the process.

An appropriately large end to a hefty year from both parties, Finn has recently toasted the release of his excellent 'Dance Music Has Betrayed Us All' EP.

Skream, meanwhile, has been focussing on his superb Open To Close tour, and accidentally caused carnage at Soundwave with a decade-old dub. As you do!

Captured in the mix, this hour-long selection is wall-to-wall belters, so get stuck into your Auntie's secret sherry supply and jack this on your stereo.

Tune in now.

