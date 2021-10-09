Finn Wolfhard's The Aubreys Share New Single 'Karaoke Alone'

Finn Wolfhard's band The Aubreys return with new single 'Karaoke Alone'.

Known for his acting, Finn Wolfhard is also a passionate musician, with previous project Calpurnia winning a fanbase on its own merits.

The Aubreys is his latest project, shimmering indie pop that finds Finn working alongside Cadien Lake James, Colin Croom, and Andrew Humphreys.

'Karaoke Alone' is a refreshing return, its low-key sonic palette seeming to let the song speak in a very organic way.

Out now, 'Karaoke Alone' leads into The Aubreys' debut album - also titled 'Karaoke Alone', it will be released on November 5th.

“While recording we experimented with a lot of new and old sounds, but we went in with no expectations other than to have fun and make a wicked album,” Finn and Malcolm share. “And we think we succeeded.”

