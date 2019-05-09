Finn Shares Fiery New Mixtape 'Tryin' It'

Manchester dance-smasher Finn has shared his new 'Tryin' It' mixtape in full.

One of our favourite selectors, Finn's sheer energy, willingness to think outside the box, and his refreshingly unpretentious stance all make him completely sought after.

Chairing the 2 B REAL label, he also holds down a residency at Manchester's Soup Kitchen, where he regularly road-tests new material.

Piecing together a fiery new mixtape, 'Tryin' It' was pieced together at the studios in NTS Manchester.

A bold statement, the tape fuses some trusty bangers from Finn's DJ sets alongside yet-to-be-released material from the 2 B REAL stable.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Fade II Black - The Calling (Reprise)

DJ Boo Tell - Alone (2BR)

Chekov - Math (Squared Mix)

Finn - Scandalous Little Number

Robert Miles - Freedom (RIP Productions Mix)

The Wamdue Kids - In My Soul (3c Deep Mix)

Finn - Trick Trick

Satin Storm - Feel The Spirit

Clemency - SSRI Season / Sleep-In Sickness

Martyn Bootyspoon - Resonant Freq (2BR)

Anz - Turn On

India Jordan - Bulbasaur Shuffle

RBM - The Boy (Ralph's Hard House Mix)

Gage - E Anthem (2BR)

Michael J. Blood - Untitled (2BR)

India Jordan - DN4

Peggy Gou - Han Jan

Gage - Flags In Rain (2BR)

