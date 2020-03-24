Finn Kicks Off New Tape Series

Manchester producer Finn has launched a new tape series.

Finn took control of the airwaves just the other night, hosting a special show on NTS laden with exclusives.

It seems that fans might be able to get hold of this music sooner than they expected, with Finn sharing news of his latest release.

Out shortly, the new tape features 19 brand new system heaters, billed rather appropriately as:

"Simple beats with sweet samples"

In fact, the full tape is streaming currently of Local Action, and you can check it out HERE.

2020 Sampler



Pleased to present a new tape with @localactionrec, kicking off a new series of releases this year.



19 Finn productions, mixed on my bedroom floor.



"Simple beats with sweet samples"



Full tape streaming w/ a stunning Jungle Joe visualiser:https://t.co/IFGc3vkQGc pic.twitter.com/qIIN94aTlE â€” Finn (@FinnMcCorry) May 11, 2020

