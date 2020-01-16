Finn, India Jordan Share 'Joy II The World' Mix

Finn and India Jordan go b2b on new 'Joy II The World' festive mix.

The two have enjoyed a stellar year, with both Finn and India Jordan justifiably earning End Of Year plaudits.

Finn's golden run continues , while India Jordan's sublime EP on Local Action soundtracked many people's lockdown summer.

Ending 2020 on a high, the duo re-unite for 'Joy II The World', a 70 minute mix that finds them opening up their record bags.

It's a lively alternative to the usual Christmas slop, something the duo dub:

"70 minutes of underground dance records — some naughty, some nice — to inspire joy and goodwill to all."

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

Transitive Elements - U Feel It?

Insight ft. Ashaye - Fantasy (Insight Mix)

Wham! - Everything She Wants

Debbie Gibson - Free Me (Miss Debbie’s Dub)

Charlstonray - Then I’ll Make a Million

Urban Hype - Living in a Fantasy (Greed Club Mix)

DJ Rush - This Is My Life & This Is How I Feel

Wamdue Kids - Memory and Forgetting

Big Ang - Happy Times

Ken Doh - Nakasaki

The Head Nodding Society - What It Is

Gene Farris - Mercury

Paul Johnson - I’m Alone Until You Show Me

Lavender Hill Mob - Tales From the Whip

Ramos, Supreme & Sunset Regime - Gotta Believe

Detroit In Effect - Shake A Lil Faster

D-M-S - Love Overdose (Remix)

Metalheads - Angel

Sharp Veins - Inbox Island

Weird Beard - One Hundred At The End

