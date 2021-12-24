Finn & India Drop 'Joy III The World' Mixtape

Finn and India Jordan re-unite on new mixtape 'Joy III The World'.

The club duo return to their annual Christmas mixtape series, having postponed their London party due to the spread of omicron.

The pair will be back, but until then you can wrap your lug-holes around the latest instalment of their Advent mixtape.

'Joy III The World' opens with Ultra Naté before manoeuvring through some club-centric flavours, aiming for unashamed party music.

Truly, they never miss.

As the SoundCloud description puts it: "90 minutes of dance music gold, frankincense and myrrh. Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!"

Tune in now.