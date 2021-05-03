Finn Has Remixed For Those I Love's 'Birthday'

Irish artist For Those I Love has been remixed by Manchester based producer Finn.

The songwriter's powerful insights into working class life dwells on universal themes of love and loss, grief and renewal.

For Those I Love will release his debut album on March 26th , with recent single 'Birthday' representing an imposing example of his use of light and shade.

A beautiful single, Finn takes up this bittersweet dichotomy and transplants the song into a different sonic sphere.

A remix that works as a creative act in its own right, Finn's take on 'Birthday' retains the raw emotion of the original, while flipping it into a rave setting.

Photo Credit: Faolán Carey

