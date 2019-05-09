Finn Askew's 'Peach' Is Quietly Addictive

Rising songwriter Finn Askew has shared his new single 'Peach'.

The Somerset newcomer made his mark with glorious debut single 'Roses', and his follow up is something special.

Out now, 'Peach' was produced alongside close friend and collaborator Earl Saga, and it pushes his work into a fresh sphere.

There's a quietly addictive quality to Finn Askew's work, fusing elements of R&B with more classic indie-centric songwriting.

He comments...

“I remember the day before going to the studio texting Earl Saga and being like, tomorrow we are making a song called 'Peach' and it’s going to be great. This song has been on such a journey and has been in the bank for a while, so I’m just so gassed for it to be finally out”.

'Peach' comes equipped with a neat video, utilising home-shot footage from Finn Askew himself.

Tune in now.

