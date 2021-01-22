Finn Askew Shares Woozy Single 'Cherry Bomb'

Finn Askew has shared his woozy new single 'Cherry Bomb'.

The songwriter is based in Somerset, part of a wave of bedroom pop talent re-writing the rules as they see fit.

New single 'Cherry Bomb' is a woozy piece of alt-soul, driven forwards by Finn's fun-loving experimental nous and his deft lyricism.

A song about love and connection, it kicks off a new project from the songwriter, one that hones in on different aspects of his sound.

Finn comments...

"'Cherry Bomb' is such a mazza! When I first heard the piano riff I fell in love & knew that it was special! shoutout earl, max & rob for making the tune what it is! wanted to come back from the first project with something different before really showing off my sound which is yet to come."

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.