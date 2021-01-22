Finn Askew Shares Debut EP 'Peach'

Finn Askew has shared his debut EP 'Peach' in full.

The newcomer has a distinct sound, one that isn't easily pinned down.

Earning plaudits from UK publications and actual K-Pop icons alike, his work cuts a little deeper than most.

Debut EP 'Peach' is out now, and it's a work of real depth, with Finn touching on his smalltown roots.

He comments: “I wanted to create something that showed how creative I really am. I’m a kid from a small countryside town where there is no music scene at all but I’ve had so many musical influences, which has created my mad diverse music taste.”

He adds: “It’s been sick having no one to tell me what direction to take, I’ve just been left to my own devices and I'm beyond thankful for that, it's why my sound is so real. I wanted this EP to really capture me as an artist and what I can do. I can’t be put into one genre and that's the beauty of it.”

Taken from the album, 'Egotism' is a vivid blast of creativity, one that comes equipped with a stellar video.

Tune in now.

