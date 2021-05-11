Finn Askew Drops His New 'Tokyo' EP

Finn Askew has shared his new 'Tokyo' EP in full.

Out now, the six track project taps into the energy that propels his live shows, with Finn fresh from a stellar set at Reading and Leeds festival.

Pursuing solitary goals, he's able to recruit like minds along the way - so expect to see production talent like Lord Apex on the new EP.

Dipping between neo-soul songcraft and punchy UK rap, he's joined by Xav and Louis Culture on standout cut 'Real Ones'.

It's maker comments...

“This EP feels like the start of Finn Askew for me. I definitely believe the sound of this one compared to my first EP is closer to what I wanna be as an artist. I wrote this project over the past year and I feel like it is just a pure collection of my feelings! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

