Finn Askew Aims For The Immediate With 'Adidas'

Finn Askew returns with new single 'Adidas'.

The songwriter's new EP aims to represent different sides to his artistry, moving from left-field impulses to real directness.

'Adidas' aims for the immediate, with Finn presenting a more succinct, finessed aspect of his R&B drenched sound.

Leaning on this guitar riffs, the hook-heavy chorus seems to attach itself to your sub-conscious after only one listen - mission accomplished for the young songwriter.

Produced alongside congee, 'Adidas' is - in Finn Askew's own word - a "proper ear worm..."

He comments...

“I wanted to make a song where after the first listen the listener would be able to sing back the chorus word for word, I feel like I accomplished that with 'Adidas'! It’s a proper ear worm."

"It’s also the first song I’ve released with my producer congee! he’s one of my favourite people to work with & this is the first of many bangers we have in the locker! I’m super excited about this song, I wrote it nearly three years ago so it’s about time the world heard it!”

Tune in now.