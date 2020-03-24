Filter Dread Announces New 'Trickster' Project

Filter Dread will release new 10 track project 'Trickster' on June 19th.

The producer has released with some of the most respected labels around, recently sharing material through Sneaker Social Club and Unknown To The Unknown.

His new project finds Filter Dread switching up his methodologies, stepping back from software to re-embrace the machine.

Sketching out an aural universe dominated by reference points garnered from first wave grime, jungle, and UKG, the project is a homage to “tricksters, conspirators and hackers that work within the shadows”.

Out on June 19th via Coyote Records - order LINK - it's a blast of free-thinking creative from someone who knows the nexus of bass culture inside out yet still finds fresh spaces to explore.

“For this album, I changed my setup from computer to hardware,” Filter Dread explains. “Matching an old school digital Roland synth from the early 1990s with a new school sampler, I wanted to juxtapose the creative methods and build up a dense, sampled soundscape of synth patterns and sonics inspired by grime, jungle and garage as the starting point.”

He concludes: “I wanted this album to be about de-programming reality to unlock the truth, and striving for freedom from this intricate and confusing world.”

New track 'Mutant Realm' is online now - tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.