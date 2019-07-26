filous Pairs With Ashe On Pop Bubbler 'Monday'

Austrian production talent filous has that golden touch.

Still only 22 years old, his approach melds together digital production with organic elements, all shot through with vivacious energy.

Forever open to collaboration, filous took part in a writing camp last year, when the origins of 'Monday' came to him.

Getting in touch with Los Angeles vocalist Ashe, the pair decided to develop it, wrapping taut, clipped guitar lines around her infectious vocal.

It's a song about developing those relationships beyond the weekend, turning the fun times into a week-long manoeuvre, and finding permanency in the process.

A starry eyed return, it ends a long held ambition from filous to work with Ashe - and they've pushed each other to reach a higher creative space in the process.

filous comments...

"'Monday' started on the last day at a friend’s writing camp in Italy. It was a really sunny day so we thought we‘d set up a studio outside in the garden overlooking vineyards. Earlier while I was on a walk, I'd had the idea of writing a song about finding someone you want to get to know beyond the weekend. So, we started the session with the line 'I want to see you on a Monday...' in mind."

"It’s super special to me to be releasing this song with Ashe, as I have been a big fan of her music for so long and have always wanted to collaborate with her."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marcella Ruiz Cruz

