Filligar's '17th Hour' Is A Dreamy Psychedelic Hymn

Chicago psych-pop mainstays Filligar return with new single '17th Hour'.

The band have carved out a global reputation, releasing a stellar seven-strong series of studio albums.

Continually accepting new ideas, Filligar will share Album No. 8 'Future Self' shortly.

Out in a few weeks, it's a record that finds the band coming full circle, tapping into their roots while absorbing fresh innovation.

Filligar comment...

"We had a lot of fun writing this album and are more excited to share it than any before. In many ways, 'Future Self' is a reflection not only of the journey that we’ve taken as a band since our start as teenagers in a Chicago basement, but also of our enthusiasm to continue to uncover new stones in doing what we love."

New single '17th Hour' is a hazy, sun-speckled piece of psych-pop, with a neat early 90s baggy sway to the rhythm.

The blissed out psych-pop tones burst with energy, while '17th Hour' showcases Filligar at their melodic best.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Anna Lee

- - -