Fil Bo Riva Excels On Tender New Song 'L'over'

Italian songwriter Fil Bo Riva has something special.

There's a deftness of touch in his work, an ability to truly engross that makes him stand out.

New album 'Beautiful Sadness' is incoming, and it finds Fil Bo Riva stretching his work in fresh directions, crafting new ways of approaching music.

It's an intriguing document, and it's also emotionally striking - often cutting close to the bone.

We're able to share new song 'L'over' and it's a softly enticing return, a "weird twist of feelings" wrapped around a supple melody.

Fil Bo Riva explains: "I think the song is trying to celebrate this weird twist of feelings - it’s pretty much an homage to the little ups and downs that come with every liaison, a song inspired by that incredible strange feeling that we call jealousy."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.