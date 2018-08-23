Fightmilk's 'Four Star Hotel' Is An Awkward Scuzz-Pop Tragi-Comedy

Fightmilk know that sometimes - just sometimes - you simply have to get away.

Trouble is, the troubles you're trying to escape more often than not end up in your baggage, and your escape can turn into... well, a bit of a nightmare.

The London four-piece recall a holiday gone wrong in new three minute scuzz pop fizzer 'Four Star Hotel', a salute to all those couples who have tried to patch things up on holiday and then failed miserably.

Done and dusted in record breaking time, it's an itchily infectious guitar pop thrill, one that appears on their incoming LP 'Not With That Attitude'.

Guitarist Alex Wisgard explains...

"A holiday will never save a relationship. REPEAT: A HOLIDAY WILL NEVER SAVE A RELATIONSHIP. This is something Lily and I both found out a couple of months before being unceremoniously dumped by our respective long-term partners a few years ago (the inciting incident which led to us moving back in with our respective parents and starting this respective band), and immediately decided we HAD to write about."

"Coincidentally, both vacations were to Amsterdam, and almost every line is based on one of our two true stories, from the shit-eating grins in the holiday photographs to having to push two twin beds together in a hotel room. They say write about what you know..."

Tune in now.

Catch Fightmilk at London's Shacklewell Arms on November 2nd.

