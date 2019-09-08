FIERO's 'Coupe' Is A Statement Of Trust

American alt-pop partnership FIERO have shared new single 'Coupe'.

The duo - Kelsey Bulkin and Joseph Bogan - are separated by some 2000 miles, with Kelsey residing outside of central LA and Joseph based in Nashville.

The project overcomes this, however, displaying innate chemistry in their work, a real sense of implicit trust and communication.

New single 'Coupe' is the perfect example of this, a kind of melodic mission statement for the adventurous duo.

Out now, it'a a delicious alt-pop confection, a gleaming, addictive return. FIERO comment:

"'Coupe' is about making the call, turning the keys in the ignition and trusting that the other person will come along for the ride..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Collin Erie

