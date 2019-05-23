Fieh's Bubbling Alt-Soul Is Like An Indie Pop D'Angelo

Norway's Fieh make songs that feel like neo-soul in an indie pop context.

Wonderfully dreamy pop confections, each new release billows outward from this extra-dimensional starting point, a strange but ultimately addictive recipe.

Double single 'Flower' b/w 'Brain' is out now on Decca, and it's evidently the work of kids who spent countless hours listening to D’Angelo and Erykah Badu.

We're able to share the full video for 'Brain', an addictive digi-pop burner with its sighing melody half-inched from the indie world.

Singer Sofie Tollefsbøl stars in the clip, a fun, frisky offering that carries a summer-fresh charm.

Tune in now.

